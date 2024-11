Haryana BJP appoints district observers to give fillip to its membership drive

Haryana unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Mohan Lal Badoli on Thursday appointed district observers, including Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini and several other prominent leaders to give a fillip to the party’s ongoing membership drive. Former chief minister and Union power minister Manohar Lal Khattar for Karnal, Union minister Krishan Pal Gujjar for Faridabad, BJP state chief Mohan Lal Badoli and Ravinder Jaglan for Sonepat, senior BJP leader Sudha Yadav and Mahesh Chauhan for Gurugram. (HT File)

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini and former minister Aseem Goel were appointed observers for Kurukshetra district, former chief minister and Union power minister Manohar Lal Khattar for Karnal, Union minister Krishan Pal Gujjar for Faridabad, BJP state chief Mohan Lal Badoli and Ravinder Jaglan for Sonepat, senior BJP leader Sudha Yadav and Mahesh Chauhan for Gurugram. Party’s Jat leaders, former minister Captain Abhimanyu is appointed as observer for Rohtak, party’s former state chief OP Dhankar in Jhajjar, Rajya Sabha MP Kiran Choudhry in Bhiwani, Rajya Sabha MP Subhash Barala in Sirsa, Bhiwani-Mahendergarh MP Dharambir Singh in Charkhi Dadri. Former health minister Kamal Gupta and Surender Punia are appointed observers for Hisar district, former Sirsa MP Sunita Duggal and ex-minister Devender Babli in Fatehabad, independent Rajya Sabha MP Kartikeya Sharma in Ambala, party’s Haryana general secretary Phanindra Nath Sharma in Panchkula, MLA Laxman Yadav in Rewari and Naseem Ahmed in Nuh.

BJP state chief Badoli said that the party is aiming to make 50 lakh new members for the party in Haryana and they have started preparing for the 2029 general polls.

A senior BJP leader said that they are focusing more on Jat-dominated districts, and they have given charge to senior leaders to make more inroads into the agrarian community.

“The party is focusing to strengthen its base in rural areas of Rohtak, Jhajjar, Sirsa, Fatehabad, Jind and Hisar. The party has performed well in Jat-dominated areas of Bhiwani, Jind and Charkhi Dadri in the recently concluded state polls. But rural areas of Rohtak, Jhajjar, Sirsa and Fatehabad remained a concern for us,” the leader said.