Haryana BJP chief among 2 booked for gangrape in Kasauli

Haryana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Mohan Lal Badoli, 61, and singer Jai Bhagwan, popularly known as Rocky Mittal, were booked on gangrape charges in Himachal’s Solan district, police said on Tuesday. Haryana BJP chief Mohan Lal Badoli termed the case as ‘baseless, politically motivated’. (PTI)

The case was registered at Kasauli police station on December 13, 2024, they added. Confirming that a case was registered, station-house officer (SHO) Dhanvir Singh said the complainant refused to undergo a medical examination.

Co-accused Jai Bhagwan, a resident of Kaithal, was the chairperson of the Haryana government’s special publicity cell during the Manohar Lal Khattar-led BJP government. He was considered close to Khattar.

The case was registered under Sections 376D (gang rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Both the accused termed the charges as ‘baseless and politically motivated’.

Badoli said he was ready for a probe and demanded action against those who ‘orchesterated the entire incident’ against him.

In the complaint, the woman, who worked in Haryana’ Sonepat at the time of the incident in 2023, alleged that she was raped after being forced to drink alcohol at a Kasauli hotel.

She said Mittal lured her with the promise of making her an actress in his album and Badoli promised her a government job. She alleged that the accused took objectionable pictures and videos.

Solan superintedent of police (SP) Gaurav Singh said an investigation is on and statements of few people have been recorded. No arrests have been made so far, he added.

Mohan Lal Badoli, ex MLA from Rai in Sonepat, was holding a meeting of party workers at his residence in Sonepat on Tuesday when he got information over a call that he was booked in a rape case.

The complainant told the police that she used to work for Sonipat for two years and was staying with a friend. On July 3, 2023, she visited Kasauli and was staying at the hotel.

She said that in the evening, they had gone for a stroll when they met two people. She said Badoli told her that he is a politician and Jai Bhagwan claimed to be a singer.

While talking, the accused took the victim to his room, where the duo made the promises to lure her, she alleged.

She said the accused offered her alcohol, but she refused. She alleged the accused ‘forcibly’ made her drink alcohol and molested her. The complainant said the accused threatened to get her killed and raped her.

Accused Jai Bhagwan had joined the Congress ahead of the 2024 assembly elections.

During his time with the BJP, Mittal composed songs praising senior BJP leaders.

Badoli, who lost the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Sonepat, termed this incident as ‘politically motivated’ and a conspiracy to defame him.

Mittal said some BJP leaders were doing this to ‘blackmail’ him and turn him into a witness against Mohan Lal Badoli.

“During the assembly polls, BJP leaders had sent some girls to my home to defame me. I informed the police about it. This is a fight between Badoli and another senior BJP leader from Sonepat, who blames the former for ending his political career. If the case was registered in December, why have the police not contacted me so far. The BJP leaders want to make me witness against Badoli, and as I did not accept their demands, I was framed,” he alleged.

Udai Bhan, Hooja jr seek action

In Faridabad, Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan and Rohtak MP Deepender Hooda demanded action against Badoli and accused the BJP leaders of ‘not respecting women and indulging in wrong practices’.

“The real face of BJP has come to fore as its state chief has been booked in a rape case,” they said.