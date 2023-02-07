Haryana BJP state executive meeting from February 10 to 11

The Haryana unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will hold a state executive meeting from February 10 to 11 in Bhiwani to prepare the cadre for Mission-2024 when the Lok Sabha polls will be followed by the state assembly elections.

Haryana BJP president Om Prakash Dhankar and chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar will be the key speakers during the two-day meeting which will be held at Maharana Pratap College, Bhiwani.

The BJP had stitched an alliance with the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) in wake of no party getting a simple majority in October 2019 Haryana assembly elections. Though the BJP with 40 seats had emerged as the single largest party, it was short of six MLAs to cross the magical halfway mark in the 90-member Vidhan Sabha.

The BJP had joined hands with the JJP, which had won 10 assembly seats, after which Khattar, a non-Jat leader, was sworn in as chief minister for a second consecutive term.

According to Sanjay Sharma, chief spokesperson of the BJP, the state executive will discuss the decisions taken in the national executive meeting and then review the programmes started by the party in last three months in Haryana. He said flagship schemes being run by the state government will also be discussed.

Chief minister Khattar is expected to attend the second session during which public welfare schemes of the Haryana government, the work done by the state government and the political scenario of the state will be discussed.

In the third session, the functioning of the party and the progress achieved with regard to the programmes launched to mobilise the cadre and create awareness about government schemes will be reviewed.

Sharma said there will be brainstorming about the Lok Sabha elections in the meeting and that the schemes of the state government will also be reviewed. The ministers will apprise the party about the achievements of their respective departments, said Sharma, adding the focus of the party is to make 4 lakh new panna pramukhs.

“The objective of the two-day meeting of the state executive is to prepare the strategy for the Lok Sabha elections under Mission-2024,” said the BJP leader.