The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) on Thursday released the date sheet for the upcoming 2025 board examinations for Class 10 and 12. Haryana board releases date sheet for 2025 board exams

Addressing the media persons in Bhiwani, board secretary Ajay Chopra said that the exams for Class 10 will commence from February 28 and conclude on March 19 and for Class 12 the exams will commence on February 27 and end on April 2.

“The exams will be held from 12.30 noon to 3.30 pm. Nearly 5 lakh students will appear in these board exams in nearly 1,500 examination centres across the state. All the arrangements have been made to conduct board exams in a free and fair manner,” the board secretary added.