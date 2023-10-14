Haryana board to conduct HTET exam on December 2, 3

The board of school education Haryana (BSEH) on Friday announced to hold Haryana Teachers Eligibility Test (HTET) from December 2 to 3 for three levels. The exams for the post of primary teacher and trained graduate teacher will be held on December 3. (HT File Photo)

Board chairman VP Yadav said the examination for the post graduate teacher (PGT) will be conducted on December 2 and the exams for the post of primary teacher and trained graduate teacher will be held on December 3.

A candidate must hold a B.Ed degree or an equivalent degree with at least 50% marks from a recognised university to meet the eligibility criteria for PGT.

However, graduate degree in the subject concerned and BEd is required for TGT and the candidates should have passed senior secondary with at least 50% marks or appeared in the final year of 2 years diploma in elementary education in accordance with NCTE regulations, 2007 for primary teacher.

