Haryana budget session: Congress walks out as House sees noisy scenes

The Haryana assembly witnessed noisy scenes on Monday as the principal Opposition, the Congress, staged a walkout, protesting the rejection of its adjournment motion concerning the functioning of the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC). Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Hooda speaking during the budget session of the Haryana assembly in Chandigarh on Monday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Immediately after the Question Hour, Congress members upped the ante against speaker Harvinder Kalyan, demanding to know the fate of their adjournment motion. The principal Opposition sought a discussion on what it repeatedly described as the “unrest among job aspirants” against the HPSC.

As the issue was raised, a majority of Congress MLAs were on their feet, pressing the speaker for a ruling. Initially, the speaker maintained that members could not compel the Chair to give an immediate decision. “You have raised an issue which is under consideration,” he said even as Congress legislators continued raising the matter.

As the Opposition refused to relent, the speaker later announced that he had rejected the adjournment motion on technical grounds, stating that Congress’ adjournment motion sought to discuss the past 11 years of the HPSC, which was not in conformity with the rules.

“I have given my decision and you know the rules,” the speaker said, attempting to pacify the agitated members.

However, pandemonium prevailed in the House as Congress MLAs continued stalling the proceedings for nearly 15 minutes. At this, the speaker got up as Congress members refused to relent and warned them not to disrupt the proceedings of the House. The Congress kept raising slogans and staged a walkout in protest.

Guv’s address disappointing: Cong MLA

Congress MLA from Thanesar, Ashok Arora, on Monday said that the address of the governor to the state assembly was supposed to be a road map of what the government intended to do. “But it has turned out to be quite disappointing. It has emerged that important departments like health, sports, environment, co-operation, animal husbandry and transport do not find any mention in the governor’s address,” said Arora, who initiated the discussion on the governor’s address from opposition benches.

The Congress MLA said that the paddy scam should have been mentioned as well as the misappropriation of welfare funds for labourers, death of two young sportspersons, suicide by IPS officer, Y Puran Kumar, growing unemployment, rising debt, drug menace, increasing poverty were should have been government’s concern. The accident which took place in Surajkund where a cop died should have been flagged, he said.

Expressing objection to change in the name and aspects of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, Arora also flagged the issue of deletion of the names of the beneficiaries of old age pension.

Arora also drew the attention of the Chair to the inclusion of large number families into below the poverty line (BPL) category before the 2024 assembly polls and deletion of names of 14 lakh beneficiaries after the assembly elections were over.

“The Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam is a sham and should be shut down. Instead, the government should go in for regular recruitments,’’ the Congress MLA said.

Arora also pointed out BJP government’s “inability” to get the Supreme Court directive on the completion of SYL canal in Punjab implemented, nor being able to get a piece of land for additional Vidhan Sabha building and restoration of Dadupur Nalvi irrigation scheme since the Punjab and Haryana high court has struck down a provision to de-notify tracts of land acquired for public purpose, thus nullifying government’s move to return 1019 acres, acquired for the irrigation scheme.