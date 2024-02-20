Haryana budget to be pro- poor and focus on public welfare: Khattar

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar during his visit to Kharak Mangoli village in Panchkula on Monday announced that Haryana Budget will focus on ‘antyodaya’ and public welfare. Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar (HT File Photo)

CM was in Panchkula to inspect 59.12 acres of land identified in the village by the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) for slum rehabilitation.

Regarding the demand for Minimum Support Price (MSP) by farmers, he said that any problem can be resolved through mutual consensus. Khattar also said that the BJP will achieve the target to surpass 370 seats and that NDA of 400 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. He added that BJP will sweep all 10 seats in Haryana.