Haryana budget to focus on growth of poor, says CM

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said that the state budget, likely to be presented later this month, will focus on growth of poor. HT Image

He was speaking to reporters at Chandigarh railway station before leaving to a book launch in Kurukshetra University.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

Khattar said that the cabinet has recommended February 20 as the starting date of budget session to the speaker, who will make required arrangements and schedules through a committee.

“The budget will focus on how various welfare schemes could reach the beneficiaries, improve infrastructure related to recently approved colonies, sports, schools and other development works at grass root level. We have also written to all the Member of Parliaments (MPs) and Member Legislative Assemblies (MLAs) seeking their suggestions for the budget,” he said.