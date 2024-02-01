 Haryana budget to focus on growth of poor, says CM - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Haryana budget to focus on growth of poor, says CM

Haryana budget to focus on growth of poor, says CM

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Feb 01, 2024 06:16 AM IST

Haryana CM Khattar says state budget will focus on growth of poor, improving welfare schemes and infrastructure at grass roots level. Budget session likely to start on Feb 20. MPs and MLAs asked for suggestions.

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said that the state budget, likely to be presented later this month, will focus on growth of poor.

He was speaking to reporters at Chandigarh railway station before leaving to a book launch in Kurukshetra University.

Khattar said that the cabinet has recommended February 20 as the starting date of budget session to the speaker, who will make required arrangements and schedules through a committee.

“The budget will focus on how various welfare schemes could reach the beneficiaries, improve infrastructure related to recently approved colonies, sports, schools and other development works at grass root level. We have also written to all the Member of Parliaments (MPs) and Member Legislative Assemblies (MLAs) seeking their suggestions for the budget,” he said.

