Haryana Budget | Zila parishad, municipalities to maintain government schools, primary health centres

Haryana government has decided to transfer the responsibility of maintenance of government schools, primary health centres in rural areas and urban primary health centres to zila parishad and municipalities.

Moving towards the functional empowerment of the zila parishad, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday proposed to entrust the zila parishad with the responsibility of special repairs and maintenance of rural roads so far maintained by the Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board (HSAMB).

The HSAMB will provide the funds out of the market fee proceeds for special repairs and maintenance of roads and the process of transferring this new responsibility to each zila parishad will be completed in the next six months.

The government will provide 7% of the revenues from state’s own tax resources (SOTR) to the institutions of local government in the ratio of 55:45 for the panchayati raj institutions (PRIs) and urban local bodies (ULBs) respectively.

Haryana Urban Development fund will be established on the lines of Haryana Rural Development Fund and both funds will be allocated 1% of SOTR to meet specific development needs in urban and rural areas.

Mandatory leadership course for teachers

“Not all good teachers become good principals.” Based on this premise, chief minister announced to start the educational institution leadership development programme which will be mandatory for all those in line to be appointed as heads of educational institutions. This programme will train teachers in management and leadership practices to help them in administration of the educational institutions.

“Educational institutions are complex organisations and teachers need to be equipped with leadership training to perform the role of a head teacher, head master or principal,” Khatttar said.

With Sanskriti model schools becoming popular, the government has proposed to increase the number of these schools from 138 to 500 and computer education will be started from Class-5 in these schools.

The chief minister has also proposed to set up 50 STEM labs on the lines of Atal Tinkering Labs (ATL) to impart training in 3D printing, drone technologies, artificial intelligence etc.

Also, subject-wise Olympiads will be started for Class-8 to Class-12 students and those securing highest ranks in Physics and Mathematics will be sent on exposure visits to National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Scholarships will be given to winners of district and state-level Olympiads.

The government has proposed to provide tablets with connectivity to all government school students from Class-10 to 12

Govt to open 4 new medical colleges

The Haryana government will open medical colleges in Palwal, Charkhi Dadri, Panchkula and Fatehabad districts, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has announced. The process for identification of suitable land and preparation of the project report will be started in next three months. By 2025, the number of MBBS seats in medical colleges of Haryana will increase to 3,035 even as it was 700 in 2015.

New nursing colleges will be established, co-located with the upcoming medical colleges in Jind, Bhiwani, Mahendergarh, Sirsa and Yamunanagar, besides the medical colleges to be set up in Palwal, Charkhi Dadri, Panchkula and Fatehabad.

