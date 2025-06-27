Haryana cabinet okays new land purchase policy for development projects

The Haryana government on Thursday approved a new Land Purchase Policy for ‘Development Projects, 2025’ for buying land voluntarily offered to government departments, boards, corporations and government companies for development projects. An official spokesperson said that the new policy will provide a platform to landowners and prevent distress sale of land. The spokesperson said that the landowners can participate in decision making of the government projects by offering their lands and getting optimum price of the same. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini chairs the cabinet meeting in Chandigarh on Thursday. (HT)

Earlier, the government had notified a policy for purchase of land voluntarily offered to the government for development projects. However, the spokesperson said, it was felt that there is a need to further make the policy more holistic by including some provisions relating to giving incentives to the aggregators who have made efforts towards aggregation and empanelment of the aggregators through online portal by issuing a consolidated policy which will supersede the 2017 policy.

Policy relaxed for battle casualties’ kin

The cabinet relaxed the time-bar condition in the compassionate appointment policy for dependents of Haryana’s battle casualties. Earlier limited to three years from the 2014 policy start, the relaxation will benefit eight pending cases. Eligible dependents can now be appointed to Group B, C, or D posts based on eligibility.

Travel allowance for former MLAs

Every former MLA in Haryana will now receive up to ₹10,000 monthly as special travel allowance for journeys across the country. The cabinet approved this via an amendment to Section 7-C of the Haryana Legislative Assembly (salary, allowances, and Pension of Members) Act, 1975.

Haryana ACB renamed

The cabinet approved renaming the Anti-Corruption Bureau as the “State Vigilance & Anti-Corruption Bureau, Haryana,” to better reflect its expanded role and mandate.

More casual leaves for women staff

All regular female state employees in Haryana will now get 25 casual leaves annually, up from the earlier 20.

Compensatory leave for Group C, D staff

The Cabinet amended leave rules allowing Group C and D employees compensatory leave for working on notified holidays. It must be used within a month, or within 15 days if the earlier request is denied. The leave can be clubbed with holidays or station leave.

HRA for families of deceased staff

Under new rules, families of deceased government employees can receive house rent allowance (HRA) for two years post-demise or retain official accommodation for the same period at standard rates. The HRA will not be paid if housing is surrendered voluntarily before the period ends.

Commuted pension restored after 15 years

The cabinet amended pension rules allowing restoration of the commuted portion of pension after 15 years of retirement. This brings Haryana’s pension policy in line with long-standing demands from pensioners and ensures financial relief in later retirement years.

Royalty on minerals doubled

Royalty on stone has been raised from ₹45 to ₹100 per tonne, and on sand from ₹40 to ₹80 per tonne. An inter-state mineral transport fee of ₹100 per tonne was also approved to enhance revenue and regulate movement of minerals.

Gurdwara management panel rules

An amendment to Rule 89 of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee Rules now allows aggrieved parties to challenge commissioner orders in the high court within 30 days, replacing the earlier general provision of appeal in any competent court.

HSSC chairman gets secret funds powers

The HSSC chairman is now authorised to spend on secret service functions such as question paper creation, CBTs, online scrutiny and technical audits. The amendment in financial rules aims to ensure recruitment integrity amid evolving technological needs.

New department of future approved

The cabinet approved creating a “Department of Future” to coordinate long-term strategies, technological foresight, and integrated policy planning aligned with Vision 2047. The department will help Haryana prepare for future challenges and inclusive economic growth, targeting a $1 trillion economy.

Scholarship scheme

Haryana will offer scholarships to children of army and paramilitary personnel killed in action. Students in Classes 6–12 will receive ₹60,000 annually; graduation-level ₹72,000; and postgraduates ₹96,000. A total of ₹1.31 crore will be disbursed to 189 students under this initiative.

75% ATO posts to be filled through HPSC

To enhance treasury operations, the cabinet decided that 75% of assistant treasury officer (ATO) posts will be filled via Haryana Public Service Commission. Only 25% will now be promoted internally, increasing merit-based recruitment in financial departments.

Pension inclusion for disabled children

The cabinet amended pension rules for staff of aided colleges, allowing mentally or physically disabled children of employees to receive family pension, regardless of age or dependency criteria, promoting inclusivity in welfare measures.

Rationalisation Commission report accepted

The cabinet gave in-principle approval to the Rationalisation Commission’s restructuring recommendations for 16 departments. Five departments—PHED, irrigation, mines & geology, horticulture and urban local bodies—will pilot the implementation to streamline posts and improve administrative efficiency.