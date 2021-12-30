Haryana cabinet portfolio allocation: Urban local bodies for Gupta, panchayats for Babli

The newly-inducted cabinet ministers in Haryana, Kamal Gupta of the BJP and Devender Singh Babli of the JJP were allocated portfolios on Wednesday.

Gupta was given charge of urban local bodies and housing for all departments, while Babli got development and panchayat and archaeology and museums, as per a notification issued by the state government.

Minister of state Anoop Dhanak, who is also from the JJP, was given independent charge of labour and employment portfolio. He was earlier attached with the deputy chief minister for labour and employment department.

The urban local bodies portfolio was earlier with state home and health minister Anil Vij, and housing for all by chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

The portfolio of development and panchayats was earlier held by deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala and the archaeology and museums department was held by Babli’s party colleague Anoop Dhanak.

Dushyant has shed two portfolios – development and panchayat, and labour and employment – for his party colleagues in the state cabinet.

The deputy CM has also tried to mollify Dhanak, a second-time MLA relegated to the rank of minister of state (MoS), by taking him in loop for the departments of industries and commerce, revenue and disaster management and food, civil supplies and consumer affairs as MoS attached with the deputy CM besides getting him the independent charge of MoS, labour and employment.

In comparison, Dushyant has facilitated cabinet rank for first time JJP MLA Devender Singh Babli, a prominent dissenting voice.