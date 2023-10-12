News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana cabinet: State govt approves policy for regularising illegal commercial constructions

Haryana cabinet: State govt approves policy for regularising illegal commercial constructions

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Oct 12, 2023 08:32 AM IST

An official spokesperson said the policy specifically applies to single-level booths, shops, and service booths allocated by municipalities or town improvement trusts

The cabinet also approved a policy for regularising unauthorised commercial constructions and granting fresh permission for constructing the first floor, basement or both on single-level booths, shops, and service booths allotted by municipalities or town improvement trusts within municipal limits.

Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar during the cabinet meeting on Wednesday. (Sourced)
Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar during the cabinet meeting on Wednesday. (Sourced)

An official spokesperson said the policy specifically applies to single-level booths, shops, and service booths allocated by municipalities or town improvement trusts. The policy facilitates the regularisation of existing unauthorised constructions, including basements and first floors, and grants fresh permissions for such constructions. For the regularisation of existing unauthorised construction of the first floor or basement or both on the booth, the policy remains in effect for applications received until March 31, 2024. Fresh permissions for constructing the first floor or basement or booth are not bound by any time limit.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The spokesperson said the policy did not apply to controlled areas requiring change of land use (CLU) permission and also excluded licensed schemes sanctioned by the town and country planning department within municipal limits. The policy excludes shops under ‘tehbazari’ or ‘khoka’ or any other temporary structures allotted by municipalities.

The spokesperson said applicants aiming to regularise illegal constructions or construct first floors or basements on single-level booths, shops, or service booths must adhere to this policy. The competent authorities responsible for processing applications are the commissioners for municipal corporations and the district municipal commissioners for municipal councils and committees.

The fee structure under this policy included a non-refundable scrutiny fee that varies based on the nature of the construction. For fresh permissions covering the first floor, basement, or both, applicants will be charged 10 per square metre on the proposed total built-up area. For regularisation of existing first-floor or basement constructions, the fee remains at 10 per square metre but applies to both the proposed and existing built-up area on the plot, including the structure at the ground floor.

The spokesperson said existing first-floor or basement constructions will be permitted without alteration. However, for fresh permissions related to first-floor or basement construction, specific guidelines have been set in place.

The municipal bodies will identify and list illegally raised constructions on single-level booths, shops, or service booths from property ID databases. Notices will be issued to owners of such constructions, directing them to submit applications for regularisation.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 12, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out