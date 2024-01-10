Haryana: CBI files supplementary chargesheet against Chintels MD

The Central Bureau of Investigation has filed a supplementary chargesheet against the chairman and managing director of Chintels India Limited, Ashok Solomon, and seven others in connection with a case registered in January 2023 in which six floors of Tower D in Chintels Paradiso condominium in Sector 109, Gurugram, had collapsed, resulting in the death of two women residents. Six floors of Tower D in Chintels Paradiso condominium in Sector 109, Gurugram, had collapsed, resulting in the death of two women residents on February 10, 2022. (HT file photo)

The supplementary chargesheet was filed before the court of Vinod Kumar, the special judicial magistrate, CBI, Haryana, at Panchkula, on January 6, against Nitin Bhayana, Gaurav Suri, D Vasudevan, Ashok Kumar, Sanjay Trikha, Soumen Sarkar and Kuldeep Kumar Kaul “for the commission of offences punishable under Sections 304A and 337 r/w Section 36 of IPC only”.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Also read: Haryana govt enhances domain of divisional commissioners

“Since the case against two accused in the same FIR already stood committed to the court of special judge, CBI, Haryana, at Panchkula as such the present case being part of the same transaction against the accused is committed to the court for January 15. The accused, who are on bail, are directed to appear before the court,” the court order read.

The CBI had already filed a chargesheet against two accused, Amit Austin and Sanjay Kumar, for offences punishable under Sections 288, 337, 338, 304-A, 304 Part(ii) read/with Section 35 of the IPC and the case was committed to the court of the special CBI judge at Panchkula on March 2, 2023.

A case was registered on February 11, 2022, under Sections 304-A and 34 of the IPC at Bajghera police station in Gurugram on the complaint of Rajesh Bhardwaj, who alleged that roofs of Tower-D of Chintel Paradiso collapsed on the previous day, causing the death of his wife, Ekta Bhardwaj. He alleged substandard construction by Ashok Solomon, Chintel Group MD and the construction contractor. Thereafter, Sections 304(ii) and 427 of the IPC were added.

Another FIR was registered on February 13, 2022, under Sections 338, 417, 420, 465, 467, 468, 471 r/w 120-B of the IPC and Sections 10 and 12 of the Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Area Act on the complaint of RS Bhatt, the district town planning and enforcement (DTPE), Gurugram.

The investigations were transferred to the CBI in December 2022.

The court granted bail to Bhayana, Suri and Vasudevan. They had submitted that they cooperated in the investigation and the supplementary challan on conclusion of further investigation stood filed by the CBI.

The court granted them bail on furnishing personal bonds of ₹50,000 with a surety in the like amount each.