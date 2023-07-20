Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana CM Khattar approves 17.5 cr for centre of excellence at dental college

Haryana CM Khattar approves 17.5 cr for centre of excellence at dental college

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jul 20, 2023 08:27 PM IST

There will be a nodal centre for oral pre-cancer diagnosis and management, virtual learning lab, advanced maxillofacial imaging centre and advanced maxillofacial rehabilitation and implant centre.

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has accorded administrative approval of 17.5 crore for setting up a centre of excellence within the Post Graduate Institute of Dental Science, Rohtak, where virtual learning laboratories will be established with state-of-the-art facilities. An official spokesperson said the chief minister had made announcement to this effect during the budget session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha. As per the detailed plan of this project, round-the-clock dental emergency will be established at a cost of about 47 lakh. There will be a nodal centre for oral pre-cancer diagnosis and management, virtual learning lab, advanced maxillofacial imaging centre and advanced maxillofacial rehabilitation and implant centre.

