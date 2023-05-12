Haryana chief minister’s flying squad, which on Thursday conducted surprise inspections at training centres functioning in various districts under the Haryana Skill Development Mission, found anomalies in the number of youngsters enrolled and attending the centres. Haryana Skill Development Mission: Of 210 batches on record, only 95 being trained at centres

An official spokesperson said of 6,500 youths shown enrolled on record by these 35 training partners, only 1,200 were actually found attending the training centres. At some centres, not even a single student was found enrolled. Five centres — two in Gurugram, one each in Panipat, Dadri and Yamunanagar — were found locked. Of 210 batches being trained on record, only 95 were actually getting training at the centres,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said the flying squad had received a tip-off that the private training partners under the Haryana Skill Development Mission were not imparting training to youths shown in the record submitted to the government. Apart from this, complaints were also received about the lack of basic facilities required for training at these centres.

Various types of free training courses are being run by the state government to enable unemployed youth through private training partners under the skill development mission. For this, the government pays the training partners according to the training imparted by them to the youth.