Haryana chief secretary retires today

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Oct 31, 2024 08:08 AM IST

TVSN Prasad, the 1988-batch Haryana cadre IAS officer, served in important positions in the state and central governments besides the World Bank. Prasad expressed gratitude for the “wonderful tenure” he has had and acknowledged the “exceptional team of officers” he worked with.

The Haryana IAS officers’ association organised a get-together here on Wednesday to honour chief secretary TVSN Prasad, who will be superannuating on October 31. The ceremony was attended by additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries, directors and other senior administrative officers from various departments.

TVSN Prasad superannuates on October 31.
Prasad, the 1988-batch Haryana cadre IAS officer, served in important positions in the state and central governments besides the World Bank. On behalf of the Haryana IAS officers’ association, Prasad was presented with a bouquet, a shawl and a memento as a token of respect for his contributions.

Prasad expressed his gratitude for the “wonderful tenure” he has had and acknowledged the “exceptional team of officers” he worked with. Prasad said that he is also grateful that two elections — Lok Sabha, and Vidhan Sabha — were held successfully during his seven-and-a-half month tenure as chief secretary.

