 Haryana chief secretary to inaugurate basketball championship
Saturday, Apr 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Haryana chief secretary to inaugurate basketball championship

ByHTC, Chandigarh
Apr 27, 2024 07:50 AM IST

Haryana chief secretary TVSN Prasad will inaugurate the ‘National School Boys Basketball Championship’ in Gurugram on April 27. According to a government spokesperson, the 67th national basketball championship will be held from April 27 to April 30 at Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Gurugram under the auspices of the School Games Federation of India. A total of 44 teams of boys under 17 years from across the country are participating in this tournament to be inaugurated by the chief secretary at 5.30 pm on Saturday.

Haryana chief secretary TVSN Prasad will inaugurate the ‘National School Boys Basketball Championship’ in Gurugram on April 27. (HT File)
Chandigarh
