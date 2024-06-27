Haryana chief secy-headed panel approves annual plan to enhance forest cover

The steering committee of the state forest development agency of the national afforestation programme under the Green India Mission which met under the chairmanship of the Haryana chief secretary, TVSN Prasad, approved the annual plan of operations for 2024-25. The steering committee of the state forest development agency of the national afforestation programme under the Green India Mission which met under the chairmanship of the Haryana chief secretary, TVSN Prasad, approved the annual plan of operations for 2024-25. (HT File)

The chief secretary said the plan aimed at enhancing forest cover, improving ecosystem services and promoting agro-forestry and social forestry across various landscapes. It is approved for Shivalik and plain landscapes. The Shivalik landscape included districts of Panchkula, Yamunanagar and Ambala and plain landscape included 11 districts of Kurukshetra, Karnal, Panipat, Sonepat, Jhajjar, Rohtak, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad, Sirsa and Kaithal. The committee approved a budget of ₹115 crore for the annual plan of operations for 2024-25, with ₹85 crore allocated for the plain landscapes and ₹30 crore for the Shivaliks.

The Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) has approved the perspective plan for these landscapes, providing necessary funding. In the Shivalik landscape, a total area of 1,706 hectares was targeted and successfully achieved in 2022-23. These include 800-hectare advance work and 906-hectare creation activities. Similarly, in the plain landscape, the total targeted area was 1,204 hectares, with 978.5 hectares achieved. This includes 540 hectares of advance work and 427 hectares of creation activities. In the Shivalik landscape, specific divisions like Yamunanagar, Ambala, and Morni-Pinjore have met their targets effectively. The Yamunanagar division achieved 178 hectares of advance work and 381 hectares of creation, with similar success in the Ambala and Morni-Pinjore divisions, an official spokesperson said.