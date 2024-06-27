 Haryana chief secy-headed panel approves annual plan to enhance forest cover - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jun 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Haryana chief secy-headed panel approves annual plan to enhance forest cover

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 27, 2024 08:12 AM IST

The Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) has approved the perspective plan for these landscapes, providing necessary funding. In the Shivalik landscape, a total area of 1,706 hectares was targeted and successfully achieved in 2022-23.

The steering committee of the state forest development agency of the national afforestation programme under the Green India Mission which met under the chairmanship of the Haryana chief secretary, TVSN Prasad, approved the annual plan of operations for 2024-25.

The steering committee of the state forest development agency of the national afforestation programme under the Green India Mission which met under the chairmanship of the Haryana chief secretary, TVSN Prasad, approved the annual plan of operations for 2024-25. (HT File)
The steering committee of the state forest development agency of the national afforestation programme under the Green India Mission which met under the chairmanship of the Haryana chief secretary, TVSN Prasad, approved the annual plan of operations for 2024-25. (HT File)

The chief secretary said the plan aimed at enhancing forest cover, improving ecosystem services and promoting agro-forestry and social forestry across various landscapes. It is approved for Shivalik and plain landscapes. The Shivalik landscape included districts of Panchkula, Yamunanagar and Ambala and plain landscape included 11 districts of Kurukshetra, Karnal, Panipat, Sonepat, Jhajjar, Rohtak, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad, Sirsa and Kaithal. The committee approved a budget of 115 crore for the annual plan of operations for 2024-25, with 85 crore allocated for the plain landscapes and 30 crore for the Shivaliks.

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

The Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) has approved the perspective plan for these landscapes, providing necessary funding. In the Shivalik landscape, a total area of 1,706 hectares was targeted and successfully achieved in 2022-23. These include 800-hectare advance work and 906-hectare creation activities. Similarly, in the plain landscape, the total targeted area was 1,204 hectares, with 978.5 hectares achieved. This includes 540 hectares of advance work and 427 hectares of creation activities. In the Shivalik landscape, specific divisions like Yamunanagar, Ambala, and Morni-Pinjore have met their targets effectively. The Yamunanagar division achieved 178 hectares of advance work and 381 hectares of creation, with similar success in the Ambala and Morni-Pinjore divisions, an official spokesperson said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Haryana chief secy-headed panel approves annual plan to enhance forest cover
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On