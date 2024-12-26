Menu Explore
Haryana: Christmas event disrupted by outfit alleging 'conversion' in Rohtak

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Dec 26, 2024 06:00 AM IST

According to police officials, they reached the event where people from two sides were engaged in a verbal spat and they pacified the situation

A group of people affiliated with several right-wing outfits on Wednesday entered a community centre in Rohtak durina g Christmas celebration and disrupted the event, alleging that people from the Christian community had gathered for a “religious conversion”.

Haryana: Christmas event disrupted by outfit alleging 'conversion' in Rohtak
Haryana: Christmas event disrupted by outfit alleging ‘conversion’ in Rohtak

According to police officials, they reached the event where people from two sides were engaged in a verbal spat and they pacified the situation. Later, the event was cancelled before commencing and the situation was tackled peacefully.

Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Thursday, December 26, 2024
