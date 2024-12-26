A group of people affiliated with several right-wing outfits on Wednesday entered a community centre in Rohtak durina g Christmas celebration and disrupted the event, alleging that people from the Christian community had gathered for a “religious conversion”. Haryana: Christmas event disrupted by outfit alleging ‘conversion’ in Rohtak

According to police officials, they reached the event where people from two sides were engaged in a verbal spat and they pacified the situation. Later, the event was cancelled before commencing and the situation was tackled peacefully.