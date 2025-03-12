Haryana civic bodies poll results today

Haryana State Election Commissioner Dhanpat Singh announced that the counting of votes for municipal elections will begin at 8 am on Wednesday, with results declared the same day. Counting of votes for municipal elections will begin at 8 am on Wednesday, with results declared the same day. (HT File)

Voting took place on March 2 for mayor/president and ward members across municipal corporations, councils, and municipalities. Additionally, Panipat’s municipal corporation elections were held on March 9.

To ensure smooth counting, strict security measures are in place. No electronic devices, including mobile phones, cameras, or laptops, will be allowed inside the counting centers. Police personnel will escort electronic voting machines (EVMs) from strong rooms to counting centres, and election observers will oversee the process.

The counting will cover municipal corporations of Manesar, Gurugram, Faridabad, Hisar, Rohtak, Karnal, Yamunanagar, and Panipat. Byelection counting for mayoral posts will also be conducted in Ambala and Sonepat. Votes will also be counted for municipal councils in Ambala Sadar, Pataudi-Jatauli Mandi, Thanesar, Sirsa, Sohna (byelection), and 21 other municipal councils. Byelections for the post of president in Assandh and Ismailabad municipal councils will also be held.

A total of 26 ward members have already been elected unopposed. Among them, Kuldeep Singh (Faridabad), Vikas Yadav (Gurugram), Sankalp Bhandari and Sanjeev Kumar Mehta (Karnal), and Bhavna (Yamunanagar) secured unopposed victories in their respective wards in municipal corporations. Three ward members were elected unopposed in Ambala Sadar and Thanesar, while 18 others won unopposed in various municipal committees across the state.