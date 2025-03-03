Haryana civic body polls witness 46.3% voter turnout amid scattered irregularities 

Low voter turnout in Sonepat, highest in Siwani Voters in Rohtak waiting to cast their votes in the municipal corporation on Sunday. (Manoj Dhaka/HindustanTimes)

Nearly 46.3% of over 51 lakh eligible voters in Haryana cast their votes in the civic body elections till 6pm, according to the State Election Commission. Sonepat reported the lowest turnout, with only 31% of voters exercising franchise.

In Sonepat, the by-election for the mayor’s seat was held after former mayor Nikhil Madan (Congress) switched to the BJP and won the 2024 Assembly polls. Additionally, elections were held in Kharkhoda municipal committee for the post of chairperson and councillors.

In contrast, Siwani municipal committee in Bhiwani recorded the highest turnout at 85.9%, followed by Mahendragarh’s Kanina municipal committee at 85.8%.

Key political figures cast their votes

Several prominent leaders participated in the electoral process. Rohtak BJP’s mayoral candidate Ram Avtar Valmiki and opponent Suraj Mal Kiloi claimed victory post-voting, while Sonepat BJP’s Rajiv Jain and rival Kamal Diwan cast their votes. In Hisar independent MLA Savitri Jindal and former minister Kamal Gupta encouraged voter participation.

Sirsa JJP chief Ajay Chautala and ex-MLA Naina Chautala voted, though their party did not field candidates.

Union minister and MP Manohar Lal Khattar cast his vote in the early hours in Karnal and cabinet minister Anil Vij voted along with his family in Ambala.

Bogus voting and electoral irregularities

Instances of bogus voting and election-related conflicts were reported in Jhajjar (Beri) where a youth was arrested for casting a fake vote in Ward No. 6. Later, two more individuals were caught at Booth No.14.

In Sirsa a voter in Ward No. 21, Om Prakash Goel, alleged that someone else had cast his vote, and officials asked him to leave.

Congress councillor nominee Prikshit Deswal alleged that BJP candidate Rajesh’s brother assaulted his brother Prashant in Rohtak’s Baliyana village.

Voting was stalled for 2.5 hours at Booth No. 145 due to an EVM glitch in Hisar.

Voter list discrepancies lead to frustration

Several voters in Karnal and Ambala complained about missing names in the voter lists and not receiving voter slips. Karnal Congress mayoral candidate Manoj Wadhwa blamed the discrepancies for low voter turnout.

Voter Anjali Batra reported that she had to relocate to another booth after failing to find her name at her regular polling station.

No violence, untoward incidents: Dhanpat Singh

The elections to various municipal corporations, councils, and municipalities in Haryana were conducted peacefully on Sunday, with no reports of violence or untoward incidents, according to State Election Commissioner (SEC) Dhanpat Singh.

The counting of votes will begin at 8 am on March 12, and the results will be announced on the same day, Singh said.

Despite minor disruptions, officials maintained that voting remained largely peaceful.

Karnal district election officer Uttam Singh confirmed that no major incidents occurred during the elections.

Security was ensured through flying squads, patrolling teams, and election observers.

Elderly voters show enthusiasm

Many senior citizens participated actively in the elections. 107-year-old Chandi Devi arrived at a polling booth on a bike with her grandson in Ismailabad, Kurukshetra, while 95-year-old Pandit Ramkesar also voted in Ambala, emphasising the importance of democratic participation.

While Haryana’s civic body polls saw a mix of low turnouts, irregularities, and smooth election processes, the results which will be announced on March 12 will determine the fate of candidates across the state.

Voter turnout

Municipal corporation

Manesar - 66.5%

Yamunanagar - 53.5%

Rohtak - 53.4%

Hisar - 52.3%

Karnal - 46.9%

Gurugram - 41.8%

Faridabad - 40.2%

Ambala (mayor bypoll) - 32%

Sonepat (mayor bypoll) - 28.8%