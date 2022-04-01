Haryana Class 10 exams begin: Kin climbing walls, Bluetooth among ‘jugaads’ used to cheat
The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) examination for Class 10 started on Thursday. Over 3.64 lakh students appeared in the social science exam at 1,457 exam centres across state.
Friends and relatives of many students were found throwing answer cheat-sheets into the exam-centre premises by climbing the boundary walls of the schools at many places in state. Police personnel deployed on duty at the centre struggled to cope with the situation.
Similar incidents of unfair means were also reported at many centres during the Class 12 exam on Wednesday.
An official spokesperson of the board said 254 cases of cheating were reported and three supervisors and a security guard were relieved from duty for negligence during the Class 10 exam on Thursday, besides cancellation of exam at two centres.
Board chairman Jagbir Singh said a man, who was solving the Class 10 social science question paper, fled from outside the exam centre at Government Senior Secondary School at Birhi Kalan village, Charkhi Dadri but the flying squad managed to seize his motorcycle and a mobile phone.
“The mobile phone owner has been identified as Pradeep Sangwan. He got the solution through WhatsApp from one Karthik Math. I have directed the exam superintendent to hand over the phone to police and lodge an FIR against its owner,” the board chairman added.
A day earlier, during Class 12 exams, 165 cases of cheating were detected and three supervisors were relieved from duty for negligence besides cancellation of exam at three centres. Also, two centres were shifted.
As per data provided by BSEH spokesman Meenakshi, the number of cheating cases detected in 2019 was 4,430, 5,048 in 2018 and 5,265 in 2017.
She said the most common method used by students to cheat was use of cheat-sheets. Most cases were reported from Sonepat, Mewat and Bhiwani districts.
“Many cases of impersonation have come to fore in the past few years. Some students were also found using Bluetooth for cheating,” she added.
Teachers barred from keeping mobile while on exam duty
Taking serious note of cheating and other unfair means incidents during board exams, the BSEH had earlier decided that teachers deputed on exam duty will be barred from keeping mobile phones during exam hours.
All teachers assigned exam duty will have to hand over their mobile phones to the exam superintendent before entering the exam centre. The decision was taken to keep a strict vigil on cheating and other unfair means.
