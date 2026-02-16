Haryana: Class 12 Sonepat girl hangs self

Three separate incidents of alleged suicide were reported from Sonepat, Rewari and Hisar districts over the weekend, police said. Three separate incidents of alleged suicide were reported from Sonepat, Rewari and Hisar districts over the weekend, police said. (HT File)

In Sonepat, an 18-year-old Class 12 student allegedly died by suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan at her residence on Sunday.

The girl was a student of a government school in Sonepat district. Police said the incident took place when her parents were away from home and her siblings were playing outside in the street.

“When the girl’s mother returned after bringing milk, she found her hanging from the ceiling fan. The exact reason behind the extreme step is not yet known. We have seized her mobile phone and other digital devices to ascertain the cause. The post-mortem examination was conducted today,” a spokesperson for the Sonepat police said.

In another incident, a 21-year-old youth allegedly died by suicide after consuming a poisonous substance in Rewari on Saturday. Police officials said the youth took the step after his female friend refused to meet him as her marriage had been fixed with another person.

Karan Singh, sub-inspector at Bawal police station, said the girl’s uncle had called the boy’s father on Saturday and asked him to keep his son away from his niece.

“The body was handed over to the family after an autopsy. We are investigating the case thoroughly,” he added.

In the third incident, a 19-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl allegedly consumed poisonous substances on Saturday evening in Hisar after their parents refused to accept their relationship.

Both are admitted to Maharaja Agrasen Medical College in Agroha, Hisar. Their condition is stated to be critical. A spokesperson for Hisar police said their statements are yet to be recorded.

According to police sources, the two had visited a religious place in Punjab on Friday. Upon their return, their families reportedly quarrelled with them.

“The couple wants to get married, but the girl is a minor and her brother is opposed to the relationship,” a police official said.