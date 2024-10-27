Haryana CM among 43,000 to participate in Panipat half marathon

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini will on Sunday participate in half marathon in Panipat, the first official event of the new BJP government. Officials said 43,000 runners have registered with the district administration for races in different categories — 5 km, 10 km and 21 km. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini. (ANI)

Apart from this, 500 VIPs will also take part in the tournament and 500 employees from Nehru Yuva Kendra and Haryana Police will be volunteers. Nodal officer and ADC Pankay Yadav said 10 ambulances and 125 buses have been arranged for the four-hour event at Sector 13-17 in the city. He said several prominent singers have been invited. Runners aged 65 will also participate.

After chairing a meeting on Saturday, deputy commissioner Virender Dahiya said that with the constant support from various social and religious organisations, the event could also get its name in Limca Book of Records as the number of registrations are also increasing.

He said the CM would inspect private food and government information stalls at the site and also address the gathering.