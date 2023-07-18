Haryana chief minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar announced a development projects worth ₹75 crores for Panchkula district via video conferencing on Tuesday. Khattar announces development projects worth ₹ 75-cr for Panchkula. (HT FILE)

Speaking on the occasion, Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker Gian Chand Gupta listed out development works which are already underway in Panchkula and said AYUSH’s AIIMS is under construction at Mata Mansa Devi premises at a cost of ₹500 crore, of which about 65 percent work has been completed.

“Panchkula will have its own NIFT campus with 20% quota for Haryana students. Along with this, ₹25 crores each has been made available for development works in Mata Mansa Devi Shrine Board and Gurudwara Nada Sahib,” Gupta added.

On Tuesday foundation stone of Shri Mata Mansa Devi Government Sanskrit Mahavidhyalya and state library building in Sector 5 was laid. The inauguration of the building of a government high school in Raipur Rani was also done along with inauguration of One Stop Centre Panchkula built at a cost of ₹42,49,500.

Mata Mansa Devi Shrine Board reconstituted

The Haryana government has reconstituted the Shri Mata Mansa Devi Shrine Board, Panchkula, under the chairmanship of the CM with immediate effect.

As per the notification issued urban local bodies minister would serve as the vice-chairman of the board, whereas the chief secretary and commissioner & secretary of the urban local bodies department would be its members. The deputy commissioner, Panchkula, who is also the chief administrator of the board would serve as member secretary.

The non-official members of the board include Gian Chand Gupta, former MLA Kalka, Latika Sharma, BJP leader Banto Kataria, mayor municipal corporation Panchkula, Kulbhushan Goyal, president of resident welfare association, Sector 8, Panchkula, RP Malhotra, chairman, Panchkula Chambers of Commerce and Industries Arun Goyal and Hari Chand Gupta, resident of MDC, Sector 4, Panchkula.

BJP leader Vishal Seth and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Ishwar Jindal would serve as associate members.

The non-official members and associate members are nominated for a period of two years up to May 7, 2025.