Haryana CM approves 78.36 crore budget for Mansa Devi Shrine Board

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday approved a budget of ₹78.36 crore for the Shri Mata Mansa Devi Shrine Board (SMMDSB) for 2021-22 financial year.

Khattar, who is also the chairman of the board, chaired its 19th meeting on Wednesday. The CM also accorded approval to increase the financial power of officials of the board. The financial power of the chief administrator has been increased from ₹10 lakh to ₹50 lakh, the chief executive officer from ₹2 lakh to ₹5 lakh and secretary from ₹20,000 to ₹50,000.

Khattar also appealed to devotees visiting the shrine during Shardiya Navratri to follow Covid protocols. He directed the officials concerned to immediately launch a drive to remove all illegal encroachments in and around the Panchkula.

Construction of parking site at Shree Vatika

During the meeting, Khattar was informed that ₹1.93 crore has been spent on the construction of Shree Vatika, a surface parking over a rainy drain passing through the shrine premises. This parking will accommodate nearly 50 vehicles over a total paved area of 1,915.41 square metres. He was apprised of the work of construction of old age home building, which is coming up at a cost of ₹10.49 crore.