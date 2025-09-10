Haryana CM asks administrative secretaries to review pending projects

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini has taken a serious note of the delays in the completion of several projects in the state, directing the administrative secretaries to conduct a comprehensive review. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini (right) and state BJP president Mohan Lal Badoli during an event in Panchkula on Tuesday. (Sant Arora Hindustan Times)

Chief secretary Anurag Rastogi, who also holds the charge of the finance and planning department, in a September 8 communication to the administrative secretaries, heads of the departments, managing directors of boards and corporations, divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners said that a number of projects being undertaken by the various departments, autonomous bodies and public sector enterprises are facing delays and deficiencies.

“The chief minister has directed that all such projects be comprehensively reviewed by the concerned administrative secretaries at their level. Accordingly, details may be furnished in respect of incomplete or delayed projects, clearly indicating the financial implications. Special emphasis should be placed on pending budget announcements or projects that are unnecessarily delayed along with a clear road map for the way ahead,” the chief secretary said.

The chief secretary in a separate September 8 communication directed officials to carry out a comprehensive review of the pending arbitration cases pertaining to ongoing construction works. Departments have also been asked to attach a note approved by the administrative secretary, highlighting the criticality of the matter, possible lapses, key concerns, and a clear action plan. “The information must be critically examined and vetted at the level of administrative secretary,” Rastogi wrote

For this purpose, a committee under the engineer-in-chief has been formed for reviewing arbitration cases and recommend measures to ensure that such disputes do not cause undue delays or incur heavy financial liabilities on the state in the future, the communication said.

Saini unveils roadmap for “Sewa Pakhwada” to celebrate PM’s birthday

Chandigarh: Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday unveiled the roadmap for “Sewa Pakhwada” (fortnight long service) as a festival of public service from September 17, the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to October 2, Gandhi Jayanti.

At a meeting held at the party headquarters in Panchkula on Tuesday, senior state leaders, including BJP national secretary Om Prakash Dhankar, state BJP affairs in-charge Satish Poonia, chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, state president Mohan Lal Badoli, and organisational general secretary Phanindra Nath Sharma, reviewed flood relief work and chalked out plans for the fortnight-long campaign.

Saini said the home department will run a campaign to strengthen coordination between the public and the police. Villages that become free from stubble burning will be rewarded with solar lighting, he added.

CM Saini, Meham block samiti chief spar over sarpanch grants

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini and Meham block samiti chairperson Navneet Rathi exchanged words over release of grants to sarpanches. In a video, Rathi asked chief minister Saini to release the grants provided to sarpanches for the development of villages and the chief minister told him that no payment was stopped, and challenged that any sarpanch can come in front of him and say that payment was not given to them. The entire incident took place on the evening of September 7 when the CM had visited several flood affected villages in Rohtak.

Rathi further said that no payment was made and the accounts of the panchayat were empty. Replying to Rathi’s allegations, CM said that the government was cooperating with the sarpanches and that Rathi was making false allegations.

Reacting to Rathi’s allegation, a councillor Prashant said that Navneet had quit the BJP and joined Congress ahead of last year assembly polls and many members of the Meham block samiti are against him over corruption charges.

“If the government fails to take action against him over corruption charges, we will bring a no-confidence motion against him and remove him from the chairperson’s post,” he added.