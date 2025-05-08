Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini escalated his criticism of the Punjab government’s handling of the water dispute, denouncing what he described as a “hostage” situation involving the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) chairman. Speaking after paying respects at Nada Sahib Gurdwara on Thursday, Saini accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) administration of disregarding constitutional norms and judicial decisions and strongly condemned the alleged illegal confinement. Haryana CM condemns holding BBMB chairman ‘hostage’, demands water release

Saini stated that Punjab’s refusal to comply with the Punjab and Haryana high court’s ruling was “unfortunate” and a direct insult to the constitutional bench. He condemned the alleged hostage situation involving the BBMB chairman, again citing it as ‘disrespect to the high court.’ He thanked the high court for its ruling and confirmed that the court has been informed of the entire situation.

Saini urged Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann to respect the high court’s decision and release Haryana’s rightful share of water. “We are not asking for Punjab’s water, but only what rightfully belongs to Haryana, particularly for drinking purposes,” he stated.

Saini accused Mann of “playing politics” by withholding water, highlighting the escalating water scarcity in Haryana. He reiterated that the Punjab government must accept the high court’s ruling.

Saini also appreciated the Indian Army’s efforts against terrorism and reiterated the nation’s unity in supporting the armed forces.