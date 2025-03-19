Haryana CM demands GST exemption on 10 agricultural tools from Centre

Seeking exemption in GST on 10 agricultural implements used in crop residue management from the Central government, Haryana chief minister (CM) Nayab Singh Saini said the exemption will encourage farmers to adopt these technologies more widely, helping to prevent air pollution caused by the stubble burning. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini (PTI)

In a letter sent in this regard to Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Union agriculture and farmers’ welfare minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Saini said the farmers of Haryana play a crucial role in the nation’s food reserves, with the state being a leader in the agricultural sector.

Saini urged the Centre to grant GST exemption on agricultural implement used for crop residue management, such as rotavators, disc harrows, cultivators, zero drills, super seeders, straw balers, hay rakes, slashers, reaper binders, and tractor-mounted spray pumps.

“In recent years stubble burning has become a major issue, adversely impacting the health of the people. Given the seriousness of the issue, it is being closely monitored by the Supreme Court and the Air Quality Commission,” CM said pointing out that Haryana’s farmers are adopting advanced technologies and utilising the latest agricultural implement for crop residue management.

The CM said that over the past few years, both the Centre and the state government have been providing subsidies on machinery for crop residue management. In 2024, he said, there was a 39% reduction in stubble burning incidents compared to 2023.

He said that to address this issue further, the state government has developed an action plan for 2025, which includes a provision for a subsidy of approximately ₹200 crore for the purchase of crop residue management machines. The total cost of these machines is expected to be around ₹500 crore, with an additional burden of about ₹60 crore on farmers due to GST (12%).