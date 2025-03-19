Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Mar 19, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Haryana CM demands GST exemption on 10 agricultural tools from Centre

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 19, 2025 08:36 AM IST

In a letter sent in this regard to Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Union agriculture and farmers’ welfare minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Saini said the farmers of Haryana play a crucial role in the nation’s food reserves, with the state being a leader in the agricultural sector

Seeking exemption in GST on 10 agricultural implements used in crop residue management from the Central government, Haryana chief minister (CM) Nayab Singh Saini said the exemption will encourage farmers to adopt these technologies more widely, helping to prevent air pollution caused by the stubble burning.

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini (PTI)
Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini (PTI)

In a letter sent in this regard to Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Union agriculture and farmers’ welfare minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Saini said the farmers of Haryana play a crucial role in the nation’s food reserves, with the state being a leader in the agricultural sector.

Saini urged the Centre to grant GST exemption on agricultural implement used for crop residue management, such as rotavators, disc harrows, cultivators, zero drills, super seeders, straw balers, hay rakes, slashers, reaper binders, and tractor-mounted spray pumps.

“In recent years stubble burning has become a major issue, adversely impacting the health of the people. Given the seriousness of the issue, it is being closely monitored by the Supreme Court and the Air Quality Commission,” CM said pointing out that Haryana’s farmers are adopting advanced technologies and utilising the latest agricultural implement for crop residue management.

The CM said that over the past few years, both the Centre and the state government have been providing subsidies on machinery for crop residue management. In 2024, he said, there was a 39% reduction in stubble burning incidents compared to 2023.

He said that to address this issue further, the state government has developed an action plan for 2025, which includes a provision for a subsidy of approximately 200 crore for the purchase of crop residue management machines. The total cost of these machines is expected to be around 500 crore, with an additional burden of about 60 crore on farmers due to GST (12%).

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 19, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On