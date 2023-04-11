Haryana govt is committed towards providing help to differently abled, says CM Khattar

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the government has taken several steps in order to provide every possible help to differently abled persons during an event held in Panipat on Monday. Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the government has taken several steps in order to provide every possible help to differently abled persons during an event held in Panipat on Monday. (HT Photo)

He said apart from increasing the budget for welfare of persons with disabilities (PWDs), the government has also distributed artificial aids worth ₹8 crore to PWDs in the last eight years.In addition, ₹44 crore has also been made available to various NGOs, he added.

During the programme jointly organised by Bharat Vikas Parishad and Jain Samaj, the chief minister also distributed artificial limbs and wheelchairs to PWDs.

Giving out details, Khattar said the present government is also bearing all the expenses of 15 centres being run by the Red Cross for PWDs. The government has also run 45 Bal Ashram in which provision has been made for the education of orphans till the age of 18 years. Moreover, the state is also bearing the entire academic expenditure and other expenses of the children in the age group of 18 to 25 years.

The chief minister lauded the Bharat Vikas Parishad and Jain community for making pivotal contributions to the upliftment of PWDs, and bringing them into the mainstream.

During the event, Khattar also met the winners of Senior National Women’s Kabaddi Championship and extended his best wishes to all players.

CM pays tribute to Baba Mann Singh

The chief minister also visited Gurudwara Sach khand Isher Darbar, Jurasi in Pehowa of Kurukshetra district and paid floral tributes to the mortal remains of Baba Mann Singh. Khattar shared that he shared a strong bond with Baba Mann Singh and the latter had always worked for the welfare of society.