Haryana CM inaugurates devp projects worth 20 crore in Hisar’s Rakhigarhi

Haryana chief minister (CM) Nayab Singh Saini, along with Union minister of culture and tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, on Monday inaugurated three development projects worth ₹20 crore at the Museum and Interpretation Centre in Rakhigarhi, a historic site of the Indus Valley Civilisation. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini and Union Union minister of culture and tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in Hisar’s Rakkhigarhi on Monday. (Source: X)

These projects include a rest house, a hostel and a cafeteria. Saini and Shekhawat also unveiled a booklet prepared on the iconic site of Rakhigarhi on this occasion.

The rest house, cafeteria and hostel are expected to provide facilities for tourists and students visiting from across the country and abroad. The 17-room rest house is equipped with modern amenities and the hostel comprises 13 dormitories for student accommodation, along with a dining hall facility.

Saini and Shekhawat also visited the exhibition displaying various Harappan-era artefacts discovered during excavations, including children’s toys, terracotta cartwheels, lamps, terracotta beads, necklaces and other objects. The chief minister and the Union minister held a meeting with officers to review the Rakhigarhi development plan and directed authorities to expedite the construction work of the museum and interpretation centre.

Later speaking to the media, Union minister said that excavations in Rakhigarhi since the 1960s have provided concrete evidence that a highly developed human civilisation existed here around 8,000 years ago. The discoveries made during the excavations strongly prove that India’s civilisation is the oldest in the world. He expressed satisfaction with the efforts of the state government in developing Rakhigarhi into a major tourism and research hub for archaeologists and historians. The development work is planned to be completed in various phases, he said.