Haryana: CM invites Japanese investors to partner in global summit, six MoUs inked

Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday described Haryana as Japan’s “most trusted industrial partner” in India for decades and his high-level delegation signed six Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with leading Japanese corporations under the “Developed India-Developed Haryana” initiative, marking the first day of his three-day visit to Japan. Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini being felicitated at the Indian embassy in Tokyo on Monday (ANI)

Leading a high-level delegation, Saini arrived in Tokyo on Monday and invited Japan to participate as a partner country in the Happening Haryana, Global Investors Summit 2026, scheduled to be held in April.

“The Haryana government is committed to attracting greater foreign investment to the state,” Saini told prospective Japanese investors, recalling that Haryana has been Japan’s trusted industrial partner since the 1980s when Maruti Suzuki established its first manufacturing plant in the state.

“Strengthening ties with a technologically advanced nation like Japan will create new opportunities for industry, innovation and employment in Haryana. This visit marks an important step towards realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a Developed India-Developed Haryana,” Saini added.

A state government spokesperson said these MoUs are expected to bring in ₹1,185 crore in investments and generate employment opportunities for over 13,000 youth in the state.

During his visit, Saini held discussions with top Japanese companies such as AISIN, Air Water, TASI, Nambu, Denso, Sojitz, Nissin, Kawakin, and Toppan, culminating in the signing of six MoUs.

Earlier, he met senior ministers of the Japanese government, including Miyaji Takuma, minister of state for foreign affairs, and Koga Yuichiro, minister of state, ministry of economy, trade and industry (METI). The discussions focused on deepening economic, industrial, and cultural cooperation, particularly in the micro, small, and medium enterprise (MSME) sector, and both sides explored investments in emerging areas such as future mobility, green energy, advanced electronics, semiconductors, infrastructure, and digital transformation.

During the interactions, Saini stressed the importance of bilateral cooperation and proposed initiatives to strengthen partnerships between small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) of both the countries.

Highlighting Haryana’s strengths in manufacturing—including equipment, industrial components, metalworking, automotive parts, and electronics—the chief minister said that collaboration with Japan would greatly boost business.

The chief minister also met Shimane Prefecture governor Tatsuya Maruyama to discuss opportunities for technology exchange, innovation and joint ventures between enterprises in both the regions.

Following this, he participated in the Haryana–Shimane Prefecture roadshow in Tokyo, where he addressed industrialists and investors.

Speaking at the event, Saini highlighted India’s deep cultural and historical ties with Japan, saying they date back thousands of years and are rooted in shared values. “Just as Shimane Prefecture upholds its enduring traditions, Haryana is one of the most ancient and revered regions of Indian civilisation,” he said.

He urged Japanese businesses to channel greater investments into Haryana, citing the state’s strong industrial ecosystem, investor‑friendly environment and strategic advantages.

“Shimane and Haryana complement each other in many ways, with both sharing a legacy rooted in quality, precision and innovation. Each boasts robust industrial infrastructure, including modern industrial parks, smart logistics facilities and a growing focus on green energy,” Saini added.

The chief minister said that Haryana is home to the highest number of Japanese companies in India, reinforcing its reputation as a hub of culture, enterprise, and innovation—a “home away from home” for Japanese businesses.

Inviting Japanese investors, the chief minister said that the Haryana government has adopted progressive, investor-friendly policies designed to support partnerships across key sectors. “Come experience our vibrant culture, discover our dynamic industrial landscape, and engage with our progressive and skilled people, ready to collaborate with you in shaping a brighter future,” he added.

Saini attends International Gita Mahotsav

The chief minister also participated as a chief guest at the International Gita Mahotsav organised in Japan on Monday.

Addressing the gathering, he said the Gita is not merely a religious scripture but a philosophy of life. “Our aim is to spread the universal principles of the Gita to every corner of the world so humanity can find the path of peace, harmony and cooperation,” he said.