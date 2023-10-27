Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that 190 unauthorised colonies spanning across 10 districts will be regularised. He said the state government will allocate about ₹1,400 crore for the development of these colonies. Of the 190 colonies being regularised, 100 fall under the jurisdiction of town and country planning, while remaining 90 come under the purview of urban local bodies. Khattar said that since 2014, a total of 1,673 colonies have been regularised against 874 during the Congress government’s tenure.

Haryana CM Khattar announces to regularise 190 colonies