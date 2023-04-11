Jyotiba Phule worked as messiah for farmers and poor: Haryana CM Khattar

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday attended a state-level programme on the birth anniversary of social reformer Jyotiba Phule in Kurukshetra and said that Phule took the initiative to educate women and today people need to imbibe his teachings in their lives. Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday attended a state-level programme on the birth anniversary of social reformer Jyotiba Phule in Kurukshetra and said that Phule took the initiative to educate women and today people need to imbibe his teachings in their lives. (HT Photo)

Addressing a gathering, the chief minister said that Phule had dedicated his entire life for the uplift of farmers and the poor.

He inaugurated the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Chowk in Kurukshetra and unveiled his statue. The chief minister announced to give ₹31 lakh from his personal funds to the Saini community.

The CM said that the state government is running the Sant Mahapurush Samman evam Vichar Prasar Yojana under which birth anniversaries of saints and great men are officially celebrated with the aim to spreading their message and teachings to the masses and to inspire the youth. In this regard, a state-level programme will be organised to commemorate Dhanna Bhagat Ji’s birth anniversary on April 23 in Kaithal’s Dhanauri village.

“The government has started various schemes in the spirit of Antyodaya and has done the work of connecting the last mile people. In the last 5 years, the data of people belonging to extremely backward classes has been collected and on the basis of these figures, the government is making several schemes,” he added.

The chief minister also unveiled the statue of Bhagat Shiromani Dhanna Bhagat ji in the school premises. The CM interacted with schoolchildren. He asked the school management to publish a booklet on the life of Bhagat Shiromani to acquaint the students with his biography.

During his visit to Karnal, the chief minister also unveiled the statue of Maharaja Ajmeedh. He said that Maharaja Ajmeedh’s birth anniversary is celebrated on the same day as Valmiki Jayanti, and it will be added to the official holiday list along with Valmiki Jayanti. The CM made the announcement during a programme organised by the Maidh Kshatriya Sunar Sabha in Karnal.