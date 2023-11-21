Haryana CM Khattar: Palwal govt girls’ school to be named after Jhalkari Bai

A state-level celebration was held today on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the Veerangana Jhalkari Bai. She was an important personality in the army of Rani Lakshmibai of Jhansi and made the supreme sacrifice for the country during the first struggle for Independence. Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar at a state-level function to mark the birth anniversary of Jhalkari Bai in Palwal on Monday. (Photo: X)

While addressing a gathering on this occasion, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced that Government Girls Senior Secondary School located at Agra Chowk in Palwal would be named after Jhalkari Bai. He said a bhawan of the Koli community will be constructed in Ward No. 4 of Mohan Nagar, Palwal. In this building, a grand statue of Jhalkari Bai will also be installed, through which future generations can be made aware of her stories. An amount of ₹3 crore will be spent on this, he said.

“In the 1857 struggle for Independence, we all have heard the name of Rani Lakshmi Bai of Jhansi, but the name of the Veerangana Jhalkari Bai has not received as much recognition in history. Jhalkari Bai disguised herself as Rani Lakshmi Bai of Jhansi, and she was the commander of the women’s army who sacrificed her life to save the life of Rani of Jhansi and for the Independence of the country. Veerangana Jhalkari Bai was born on November 22, 1830,” the CM said.

He said that Maithili Sharan Gupta beautifully described the courage and valour of Jhalkari Bai in his poem. In today’s era, our daughters are shining bright in every field, said the CM.

Inaugurates skill varsity campus in Palwal

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday inaugurated the newly constructed campus of Shri Vishwakarma Skill University in Dudhaula village of Palwal district.

During the inauguration ceremony, the chief minister said that the country’s first skill university has been established in Palwal district and that providing employment opportunities to the youth is the biggest challenge for the country.

He said that a ₹1,000 crore grant has been approved by the government for the university’s development aimed at aligning the state’s youth with skill development. Of this allocation, ₹357 crore has already been utilised for infrastructure, while an additional ₹150 crore will soon be disbursed by the government. Vice-chancellor of the university Dr Raj Nehru was also present on the occasion.

Announces construction of 3 Chhath Puja ghats

Khattar on Sunday announced the construction of three ghats dedicated to Chhath Puja in Panipat district, with an estimated expenditure of ₹5 crore.

He also extended heartfelt greetings to all the people on the auspicious occasion of Chhath Puja.

Addressing a gathering during the Chhath Puja Mahotsav in Panipat, CM Khattar announced the construction of a 700-foot ghat at Avlana distributor costing ₹2 crore, a 300-foot ghat near the thermal channel on Assandh Road with an allocation of ₹1 crore, and another 300-foot ghat near Babarpur bridge on drain number 2 with a budget of ₹2 crore.

-- With agency inputs

