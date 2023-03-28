Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana CM Khattar seeks timelines for projects announced in budget address

Haryana CM Khattar seeks timelines for projects announced in budget address

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 28, 2023 10:06 PM IST

Haryana CM Khattar, who reviewed the 2023-24 budget announcements, sought a detailed timeline from officers. An official spokesperson said the officers told the chief minister that the DPR of majority of projects under the budget announcements were in the final stages and will be finalised by April 30.

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has directed civil servants to expedite the works related to 2023-24 budget announcements in a time-bound manner. Khattar said this was important as the benefits of various schemes and projects should reach the people.

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar has directed civil servants to expedite the works related to 2023-24 budget announcements in a time-bound manner.
Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar has directed civil servants to expedite the works related to 2023-24 budget announcements in a time-bound manner. (HT Photo)

The CM, who reviewed the 2023-24 budget announcements on Monday, sought a detailed timeline from the officers. An official spokesperson said the officers told the chief minister that the detailed project report (DPR) of majority of projects under the budget announcements were in the final stages and will be finalised by April 30.

Khattar directed the officers to prepare a new primary agriculture credit societies (PACS) policy for giving a new thrust to the cooperative structure by establishing 500 PACS. He further asked the officials to make five models of Sanjhi Dairies operational on pilot basis within one month.

The spokesperson said the chief minister also asked the officers that ground plus 3 floor structure should be made for providing one lakh affordable housing to needy families under the Awas Yojana. He instructed the officials to prepare a new scheme in this regard with certain fixed parameters, the spokesperson said.

The chief minister directed the officers to allot 10 acres at Kurukshetra University to the sports departments for construction of a cycling velodrome. He was also apprised that work related to sports hostel in Panchkula to provide residential training facilities to national-level athletes from Haryana and other states is underway and will be completed soon.

