News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana CM Khattar to inaugurate 60 Amrit Sarovarson January 24

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jan 23, 2024 08:12 AM IST

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar will inaugurate 60 village ponds where the beautification drive was undertaken under the amrit sarovar mission.

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar (HT File Photo)
The inauguration ceremony will take place at Dult village in Fatehabad on January 24.

The 60 Amrit Sarovars include three in Bhiwani district, six each in Charkhi Dadri and Jhajjar, seven in Nuh, 31 in Fatehabad, four in Hisar, and one each in Kaithal, Palwal, and Panchkula. The objective of ‘amrit sarovar mission’ is to develop and rejuvenate 75 ponds in each district as part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, focusing on water conservation.

As of now, 2,082 ponds have been rejuvenated in the state, surpassing the target of 1,650 ponds, with a total cost of 267 crore, an official spokesperson said, this initiative plays a crucial role in recharging the groundwater level.

The initiative ensures no stagnation of wastewater in residential areas, promoting cleanliness in the village and the environment, ultimately contributing to the goals of “zero wastewater” and water conservation.

Follow Us On