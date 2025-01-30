Haryana CM kicks-off five-days Int’l Saraswati festival from Yamunanagar’s Adibadri

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday inaugurated the five-day International Saraswati Mahotsav-2025 from Adibadri in Yamunanagar’s Bilaspur sub-division. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini inaugurating the five-day International Saraswati festival in Yamunanagar’s Adibadri on Wednesday. (Souce: X)

This festival is being organised from January 29 to February 2 at Adibadir and Pehowa in Kurukshetra, as well as in Kaithal and Jind.

A three-day international conference on “The Sacred Saraswati River” will also be inaugurated at Kurukshetra University on Thursday.

In Yamunanagar, the CM also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 29 projects worth ₹54.71 crore.

During his address, Saini said the purpose of this festival is to attract the attention of the whole world towards India’s great civilisation, where rivers are worshipped.

“Keeping in view the importance of the Saraswati river, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while being the chief minister of Gujarat, had made efforts to revive it by linking it with the waters of Narmada and Sabarmati. Similarly, in Haryana too, we are trying to make Saraswati flow again by linking rivers and constructing Saraswati Sarovars and reservoirs,” Saini said.

“This river has been clearly mentioned in the Survey of India and Haryana’s revenue records. Therefore, we have taken the initiative to bring Maa Saraswati back to the surface. This project will prove to be important in taking our cultural, spiritual and archaeological heritage to the new generations,” the chief minister said.

Saini also said that the Haryana government has signed an agreement with Himachal Pradesh to ensure perennial flow of water in the Saraswati river adding that a dam is being constructed on the Som river, while Som-Saraswati barrage and reservoir are being constructed.