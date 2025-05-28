Haryana CM launches book on meditation

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini launched a book, The Daily Pause – A Meditation Diary for Busy Lives, authored by inner wellness coach Madhu Pandit at the Yog Mahotsav 2025 in Panchkula’s Indradhanush Stadium on Tuesday. The CM said, “This book empowers people to pause, reflect and reconnect with themselves.” Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini during a book launch event in Panchkula on Tuesday. (HT photo)

The event saw the presence of cabinet minister Arti Rao, AYUSH secretary Saket Kumar and Haryana Yog Aayog chairman Jaideep Arya.

The book offers guidance on mindfulness, breathwork, self-reflection, grounding practices, emotional clarity and inner connection. With simple exercises, reflective prompts and short meditative practices, the book helps readers develop daily rituals of peace and awareness.

The content draws from ancient wisdom while staying practical and accessible. It is particularly crafted for working professionals, students and anyone navigating a fast-paced life, aiming to reduce stress, improve focus and nurture mental resilience, according to the author.