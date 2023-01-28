Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar announces 21 lakh for Pandit Jasraj Cultural Foundation

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar announces 21 lakh for Pandit Jasraj Cultural Foundation

Updated on Jan 28, 2023 06:38 PM IST

Speaking during a press meet organised to commemorate the 93rd birth anniversary of Pandit Jasraj, Khattar announced that welcome gates would be constructed at both the entrances of his native village Pilli Mandori, in Fatehabad.

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday announced to give <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>21 lakh from his discretionary fund for the Pandit Jasraj Cultural Foundation. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday announced to give 21 lakh from his discretionary fund for the Pandit Jasraj Cultural Foundation.

Speaking during a press meet organised to commemorate the 93rd birth anniversary of Pandit Jasraj, Khattar announced that welcome gates would be constructed at both the entrances of his native village Pilli Mandori, in Fatehabad. The CM also announced setting up two volleyball nurseries for boys and girls, park and vayayamshalas, construction of a new library building and renaming the Oxyvan established in Panchkula after Pandit Jasraj.

Addressing the gathering, Khattar said that Haryana’s world-famous son, Pandit Jasraj has brought great pride to the state and in order to continue with his legacy, a framework for the development of Pandit Jasraj’s village Pilli Mandori has been made by the state government.

“It is a matter of pride that Pandit Jasraj was born in Haryana. He is considered one of the greatest classical vocalists. His contribution is a treasure of the musical world. I assure to extend all possible cooperation to the Foundation for carrying forward the legacy of Pandit Jasraj,” he said.

