Haryana CM reviews action on complaints received at Jan Samvad

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar held a review meeting regarding complaints and suggestions received during the Jan Samvad programme and told officers to promptly resolve the issues highlighted on the portal.

Emphasising that the Jan Samvad programme is an initiative to review and receive feedback on government schemes from people at the grassroots, Khattar said the government’s goal is not only to inform but also to ensure every deserving individual is benefited by the schemes.

The administrative secretaries from five departments, namely food, civil supplies and consumer affairs; revenue and disaster management; transport; climate, forest and wildlife; and women and child development; presented progress reports.

Responding to a complaint about delayed delivery of ration at a depot, the chief minister called up the complainant in Panipat and asked officers to monitor timely delivery. He said there was a need to strengthen coordination among departments to cut delay.

The chief minister and administrative secretaries review complaints and suggestions received during the Jan Samvad.