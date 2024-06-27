Haryana CM Saini distributes plot allotment letters, highlights govt’s aim to empower poor

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday allotted possession certificates of 30 square yard plots to below poverty line beneficiaries under the Mukhyamantri Shehri Awas Yojana at a state-level function in Rohtak’s Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) here. Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini hands over allotment letters of 30 square-yard plots to Antyodaya beneficiaries, in Rohtak on Wednesday. (ANI)

Addressing the gathering, chief minister Nayab Singh Saini said that a total of 15,250 beneficiaries under this scheme have been given plot possession certificates today in Rohtak.

“Our government’s goal is to simplify the lives of the poor and empower them so they can advance their families and provide good education to their children. The previous government showed plots to the poor but neither gave them plots nor any papers. Our government understood their plight and decided to provide them with plots,” the CM added.

The Haryana government is providing 100 square yard plots in villages to the poor families. However, the government is transferring ₹1 lakh into the accounts of poor families in case 100-yard plots are not available in the village.

Haryana health minister Kamal Gupta participated in a function in Sirsa and Fatehabad where he distributed possession of 30 square yard certificates to 853 and 195 beneficiaries respectively. Agriculture minister Kanwar Pal has given possession to 4,203 beneficiaries from Karnal, Jagadhari and Pinjore under the chief minister urban housing scheme.

The CM said that the state government will give free bus travel benefit to 23 lakh families in the state, which has annual income less than ₹1 lakh under the Haryana Antyodaya Parivar Parivahan Yojana (HAPPY).

“Under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, solar panels are being installed in the houses of families having income less than ₹1.80 lakh annually. Of total amount of ₹1.10 in installment of solar panels, ₹60,000 are provided by the Union government and remaining by the Haryana government,” Saini added.

Attacking the opposition Congress, Saini claimed that the Congress had launched a fake narrative that the Constitution is under threat during the polls.

Commenting on Supreme Court’s decision to upheld a high court order quashing the state’s policy of granting additional marks to its residents in recruitment exams for government jobs, Saini said his government will consider filing a review petition or bringing a bill in the assembly and he accused that Congress people had filed petition to stop youths from poor families from getting 5 marks in government jobs.