Haryana CM Saini: Employees should adopt citizen-centric approach

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday inaugurated a two-day capacity building workshop for officers and employees of the Vidhan Sabha at Mahatma Gandhi State Public Administration Institute in Chandigarh. Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini flagging off the state contingent for the National Youth Festival, in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

Assembly speaker Harvinder Kalyan and director, parliamentary democracy research and training institute of Lok Sabha, Juby Amar, was also present during this inauguration programme.

Speaking on the occasion, chief minister Saini said that the Vidhan Sabha serves as the temple of democracy, with its employees being the fundamental pillars that support this institution. He said that employees are the cornerstone of any organisation, and the strength of an institution is reflected in the competence of its workforce.

“Each one of us has an important role in running this important institution (Vidhan Sabha) smoothly. The loyalty, dedication of all of you is the basis of the strength and credibility of this institution,” said Saini, adding that in this era of the digital age lakhs of people watch the proceedings of the Vidhan Sabha live through virtual platforms.

“Those watching these proceedings should witness the proficiency of our work and the efficiency with which we operate. Therefore, each one of you should focus on continuously enhancing your skills to contribute more effectively to the institution’s growth.”

The chief minister said that everyone should adopt a citizen-centric approach. He said that this workshop will prove to be effective in making everyone proficient in the task of taking every complex process to the people in a simple way.

The Vidhan Sabha speaker, Harvinder Kalyan, said that in this workshop, guidance of experts from various fields will be provided in two days. This will increase the skills of officers and employees and will increase the efficiency of the assembly secretariat, he said.

“Haryana assembly is the centre point of the work of the legislature. Therefore, it is important for the employees of that important institution to be efficient in their work,” he said.

75 from Haryana to participate in national youth fest

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday met and extended his best wishes to 75 youth participants from the state, who will represent Haryana at the National Youth Festival in New Delhi from January 10 to 12. Congratulating the youth, the chief minister encouraged the participants to achieve their goals with hard work and dedication, bringing laurels to the state.

The chief minister said that last year, Haryana secured the second position nationwide at the National Youth Festival held in Nashik, Maharashtra. Saini said that wherever the youth of Haryana go, they make a significant impact. “Known for their Dhaakad spirit, the state youth are a force to be reckoned with,” Saini said urging the participants to set clear goals and relentlessly work towards achieving them.

“Swami Vivekananda had said that one should never stop until the goal is achieved and should keep moving forward. The National Youth Festival presents a significant challenge for the youth, and it is an opportunity to rise above this challenge and achieve victory,” said Saini.