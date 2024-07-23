Haryana CM Saini lauds Union Budget, Opposition calls it ‘disappointing’

Haryana chief minister (CM) Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday said the Union Budget addresses the hopes and aspirations of the poor, women, farmers and youth. While Saini hailed the Budget, former CM and Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has expressed his disappointment over the Union Budget, stating that Haryana has been completely overlooked. (HT Photo)

Stating that the Budget would mark a significant step toward creating a developed India, Saini said, “it will make agriculture more profitable, strengthen the economy, accelerate industrial development and generate more employment opportunities.”

He added that one of the notable features of the Budget is its promotion of agricultural research for 32 climate-friendly crop varieties and 109 horticultural varieties. Saini noted that this initiative would greatly benefit Haryana, a state heavily reliant on agriculture.

The CM said the Budget’s announcement to increase the production of pulses and oilseeds, along with enhancing their storage and marketing infrastructure, will boost Haryana farmers engaged in crop diversification.

He pointed out the special emphasis on the MSME sector, particularly the increase in the Mudra loan limit from ₹10 lakh to ₹20 lakh, which is poised to benefit small entrepreneurs significantly. Saini described the Budget as welfare-oriented for all sections of the society and a strong step towards bolstering the country’s economy.

According to Hooda, the Budget fails to address the needs and concerns of various sectors, including farmers, small traders, the middle class, the poor and housewives.

He highlighted that despite the ongoing struggles with inflation and heavy taxes, the public has not been provided any relief. He pointed out that farmers have once again been left empty-handed, with no mention of the minimum support price (MSP) guarantee in the Budget.

Congress general secretary and Sirsa MP Kumari Selja termed the Budget “disappointing” and said, “Haryana has been totally neglected. It’s such a big disappointment.”