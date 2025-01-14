Menu Explore
Haryana: CM Saini meets Japanese delegation to discuss infra projects

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jan 15, 2025 05:54 AM IST

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini said a foreign department has been established to attract and assist foreign investors

Haryana chief minister (CM) Nayab Singh Saini met with a Japanese delegation in Chandigarh on Tuesday and discussed various projects being set up in the state.

The Japanese delegation said TDK, a noted Japanese company, is setting up a plant in Sohna. (HT File)
The CM said a foreign department has been established to attract and assist foreign investors. Many major companies are interested in setting up projects in Haryana. The Japanese delegation said TDK, a noted Japanese company, is setting up a plant in Sohna. This initiative will not only create job opportunities for the youth but will also contribute to the state’s economic growth, according to a statement.

