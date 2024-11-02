Menu Explore
Haryana: CM Saini, Surjewala locked in bitter war of words

BySunil Rahar, Rohtak
Nov 02, 2024 07:58 AM IST

According to CM Nayab Singh Saini, Surjewala calls media in Chandigarh over every small issue and he is roaming like a ‘sarkari Doom’. Surjewala says Saini has insulted the entire scheduled caste and Doom community.

Haryana chief minister (CM) Nayab Singh Saini on Friday termed Congress’ Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Singh Surjewala ‘sarkari Doom’, drawing criticism from the latter who claimed that that the CM had insulted the entire community. Doom is a scheduled caste community. Its members are mainly into singing and dancing.

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini during an event in Gohana, Sonepat, on Friday. (HT photo)
Addressing a gathering during a programme in Sonepat’s Gohana on the occasion of Haryana Diwas and Vishwakarma Jayanti, chief minister Saini said, “Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala calls media in Chandigarh over every small issues. “Even if anybody sneezes, Surjewala will go to Chandigarh and call mediapersons. He is roaming like a sarkari Doom,” he said.

Later, Surjewala said, “An accidental chief minister, Nayab Singh Saini has insulted the entire scheduled caste and Doom community.”

“The CM has no right even to appoint his personal assistant or principal secretary as the entire list (appointing officers or ministers) is finalised from Delhi (BJP top brass). CM Saini is making casteist remarks as I had asked him when farmers will get 3,100 per quintal for the paddy crop and why this government is not giving 2.5% commission to arhtiyas who are procuring crops for the government agencies. The third question was related to problems faced by National Health Mission employees,” he said.

Surjewala further said he respected the Doom community as they believe in hard work and their passion for their artistic profession is remarkable.

Earlier, the chief minister said he had fulfilled his promise by giving jobs to 25,000 youths in Haryana and announced their results the day he was sworn in as chief minister. “The Congress had promised to give 2 lakh jobs to youths in Haryana during the assembly polls and their several leaders made remarks that jobs will be given to their closed ones. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh had approached the Election Commission of India (ECI) and asked the poll panel not to declare CET results during the assembly polls. We have started free dialysis in government hospitals,” he added.

When reporters asked the CM about the long pending demand of making Gohana as a district, Saini said the process is on and they will complete the demands raised by Gohana residents.

