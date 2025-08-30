Haryana CM Saini urges youth to make education the foundation of life

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini has called upon the youth to make education the cornerstone of their lives while upholding the glorious traditions of their ancestors. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini speaks during CII India Africa Business Conclave in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI)

Stating that education is the most powerful medium to bring about positive change in society as it opens doors to new thinking, builds self-confidence, and ensures progress, Saini said that along with education the youth must adopt moral values so that they can play a meaningful role in nation-building.

Saini addressed the ‘Pratibhaa Samman Samaroh’ organised on the occasion of the 128th foundation day celebrations of Mali Shikshan Sansthan, Jodhpur in Rajasthan on Friday. On this occasion, he felicitated 800 achievers who excelled in academics and other social fields. Earlier, the chief minister inaugurated the Sonidevi Gehlot pavilion and ground and unveiled the statues of Bhamashah and social worker Devi Lal Gehlot. He said that these statues will continue to inspire future generations to follow their principles, ideals and contributions.

Congratulating the management and teachers of the institution, Saini said that social reformers laid the foundation of this institution 128 years ago. It not only stands as a witness to the freedom movement but has also made significant contributions to India’s development after independence.

Saini advocates Global South unity to address global challenges

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini Friday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been underlining the importance of the Global South and strongly advocating for the interests of developing countries as the global challenges can only be addressed through the unity of the Global South.

At a time when the world is turning its attention to the Global South, there is a growing need for cooperation and partnership to achieve collective development, Saini said while addressing the 20th India-Africa Business Conclave 2025, organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in Delhi on Friday.

Reflecting this vision, India and Africa are working together to build a future rooted in mutual trust and cooperation, driven by technology and inclusive prosperity. The relationship between India and Africa goes beyond business; it is also deeply connected through shared historical and cultural values.