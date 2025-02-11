Haryana Cong demands next month’s civic polls be held using ballot papers

The Haryana unit of Congress on Monday demanded that the next month’s civic polls in the state be held using ballot papers instead of electronic voting machines to ensure transparency. The Haryana State Election Commission had last week announced that the general elections for seven municipal corporations, four municipal councils, and 21 municipal committees will be held on March 2, while voting for the Panipat municipal corporation will take place on March 9. (HT File)

A party delegation led by state unit chief Udai Bhan submitted a memorandum to the Haryana state election commissioner in Panchkula to press for the demand.

Polling for the municipal corporations of Faridabad, Gurugram, Manesar, Hisar, Karnal, Rohtak and Yamunanagar will be held on March 2.