Haryana Cong demands next month’s civic polls be held using ballot papers

ByPress Trust of India, Chandigarh
Feb 11, 2025 08:02 AM IST

A party delegation led by state unit chief Udai Bhan submitted a memorandum to the Haryana state election commissioner in Panchkula to press for the demand.

The Haryana unit of Congress on Monday demanded that the next month’s civic polls in the state be held using ballot papers instead of electronic voting machines to ensure transparency.

The Haryana State Election Commission had last week announced that the general elections for seven municipal corporations, four municipal councils, and 21 municipal committees will be held on March 2, while voting for the Panipat municipal corporation will take place on March 9. (HT File)
The Haryana State Election Commission had last week announced that the general elections for seven municipal corporations, four municipal councils, and 21 municipal committees will be held on March 2, while voting for the Panipat municipal corporation will take place on March 9.

Polling for the municipal corporations of Faridabad, Gurugram, Manesar, Hisar, Karnal, Rohtak and Yamunanagar will be held on March 2.

