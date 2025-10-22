Haryana: Congress accuses Rohtak officials, BJP leaders of misusing government display sites

Congress MLA from Rohtak Bharat Bhushan Batra and former home minister Subhash Batra on Tuesday accused government officials and ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders of misusing designated public display sites of the Haryana Directorate of Information, Public Relations and Languages Department in Rohtak and other districts.

Addressing the media, Batra alleged that a poster carrying birthday greetings for BJP leader Manish Grover’s son, Himanshu Grover, had been displayed at an official site outside the office of civil surgeon Dr Ramesh Chandra. “The poster even carried the civil surgeon’s picture and announced a community meal near the trauma centre and the civil surgeon’s office. Of the 49 designated sites in Rohtak district, 34 are in the city and meant exclusively for government schemes and public announcements before ministerial visits. This is gross misuse, and we will write to the additional chief secretary (health) for action,” he said.

The MLA added that only state-approved government material can be placed at these sites, calling the act a “clear violation of norms”. He warned that if the posters were not removed within 48 hours, he would file an FIR against the civil surgeon, DIPRO, and others involved.

Supporting him, former minister Subhash Batra said, “Instead of focusing on public health, the civil surgeon is busy putting up birthday posters. His photo on such a poster violates service protocol.”

Reacting to the charges, Manish Grover said, “The Hooda and Batra families have always had an issue with my growing popularity. Now they are targeting my son for his social work.”

DIPRO declined to comment, while Dr Ramesh Chandra remained unreachable.