Haryana Congress expels five leaders for six years

ByAsian News International, Chandigarh
Feb 28, 2025 05:58 AM IST

An order issued by the Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee read, "Consequent upon the receipt of reports through various means of communications pertaining to party leaders/workers having found indulged in anti-party activities

The Haryana Congress has expelled five leaders including a former MLA for six years for indulging in “anti-party activities” with immediate effect.

Former MLA Rambir Singh is also among the expelled leaders. (HT File)


The leaders were expelled after reports found party leaders indulging in anti-party activities recently.

Former MLA Rambir Singh is also among the expelled leaders.

The other four leaders are Vijay Kaushik, Rahul Chaudhary, Pooja Rani and Rupesh Malik.

An order issued by the Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee read, “Consequent upon the receipt of reports through various means of communications pertaining to party leaders/workers having found indulged in anti-party activities in the recent past during ongoing process of MC Elections (2025), the following persons are hereby expelled from the party for 6 years with immediate effect”.

